Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) will report $431.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.70 million to $450.00 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $354.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 458,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 249,102 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 117,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $579.13 million, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

