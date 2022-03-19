Analysts Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) PT at €42.94

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.21 ($45.29).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Alstom in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO traded up €0.65 ($0.71) during trading on Monday, reaching €21.63 ($23.77). 3,671,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($41.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.99.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.