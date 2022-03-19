Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $171.20

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.20.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen purchased 11,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,690 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,002. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ambarella by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ambarella by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

