Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $88.07

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 785,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,375. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.71. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

