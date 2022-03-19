Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $31.09

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.09.
BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.94. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
