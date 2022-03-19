Analysts Set CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT at €63.58

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.58 ($69.87).

EVD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($68.68) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($80.22) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

EVD opened at €58.42 ($64.20) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €48.78 ($53.60) and a fifty-two week high of €72.68 ($79.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.80.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

