Analysts Set Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have commented on GHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Graham by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 8.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.74.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.