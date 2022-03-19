Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

GPMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPMT stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.72%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

