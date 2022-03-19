Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price at $74.43

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,058,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $202,707,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

