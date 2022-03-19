Analyzing Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Third Coast Bancshares and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.64%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.90%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.88 $11.42 million N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp $472.31 million 3.07 $118.66 million $2.42 12.33

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 25.12% 7.13% 0.69%

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc. The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Pittsfield, MA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.