ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.34. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.09.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.