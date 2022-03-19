Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ANTM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.02. 2,778,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,570. Anthem has a one year low of $345.34 and a one year high of $482.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.79 and a 200 day moving average of $426.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.
ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $484.30.
In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Anthem by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anthem (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
