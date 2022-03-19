Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.02. 2,778,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,570. Anthem has a one year low of $345.34 and a one year high of $482.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.79 and a 200 day moving average of $426.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $484.30.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Anthem by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

