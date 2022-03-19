Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 10.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.5% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.57. Approximately 9,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 614,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 447,850 shares of company stock valued at $23,946,724. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 307,570 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $20,735,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

