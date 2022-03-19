Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 10.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.5% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.57. Approximately 9,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 614,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.
Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 447,850 shares of company stock valued at $23,946,724. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 307,570 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $20,735,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)
Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appian (APPN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.