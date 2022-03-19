Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 447,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,847. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.