Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 447,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APYX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apyx Medical by 426.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 201.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Apyx Medical by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

