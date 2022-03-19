Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 447,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on APYX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
