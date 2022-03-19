Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

ARBE stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,384,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $2,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbe Robotics (ARBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.