Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $30.46 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.209 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.