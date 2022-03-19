Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.