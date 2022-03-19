Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Realty Income by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $66.88 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 314.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

