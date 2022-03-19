Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 5,666 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 296.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $131.25 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $410,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $1,520,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

