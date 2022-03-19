Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 983,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 211,006 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

