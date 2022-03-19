Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARCO. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,015,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,586,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 983,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

