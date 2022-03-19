Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%.
Shares of ARMP opened at $5.31 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $163.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.