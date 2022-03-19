Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%.

Shares of ARMP opened at $5.31 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $163.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

