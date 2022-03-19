Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.