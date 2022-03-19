Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

