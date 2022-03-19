AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £105 ($136.54) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. UBS Group set a £105 ($136.54) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.38) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($123.54) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £115 ($149.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,728.46 ($126.51).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,536 ($124.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,816.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,699.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.28. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 7,045 ($91.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,650 ($125.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.89) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.