Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a negative net margin of 166.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.
NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Athenex has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $103.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Athenex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,983,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Athenex by 3,999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 337,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 52,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,019 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Athenex (Get Rating)
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
