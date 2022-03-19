Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a negative net margin of 166.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Athenex has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $103.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Get Athenex alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Athenex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,983,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Athenex by 3,999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 337,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 52,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,019 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

About Athenex (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.