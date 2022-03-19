ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

ATIP has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

