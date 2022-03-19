Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 1,012 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after purchasing an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $270.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

