Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $73.96 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

