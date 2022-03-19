Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $896,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

