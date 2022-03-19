Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

