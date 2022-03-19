Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $490.00.

ATLKY stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.