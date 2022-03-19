Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $425.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.00.
TEAM stock opened at $294.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.37 and a 200 day moving average of $360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Atlassian (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.
See Also
