Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $22.31

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $23.24. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 147 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on AURA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66.
About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)
Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.