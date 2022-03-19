Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $22.31

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $23.24. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 147 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on AURA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

