AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading Up 2.5%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.14 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.66 ($0.14). Approximately 19,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 277,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.14).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.45.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile (LON:0A9L)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

