Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $213.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,787. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day moving average of $267.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

