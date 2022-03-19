Autonio Price Tops $0.0243 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $125,209.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.35 or 0.07071472 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,957.03 or 1.00054887 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.