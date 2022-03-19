Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Avinger stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.
About Avinger (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
