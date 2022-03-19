Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Avinger stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avinger by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 820,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

