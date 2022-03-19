Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ (ASM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of ASM opened at C$1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 9.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$125.76 million and a P/E ratio of -13.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.04.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.