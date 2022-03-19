Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.
Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.69. 1,475,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,836. Avista has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.
In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Avista by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avista by 49.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Avista by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avista by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avista (Get Rating)
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
