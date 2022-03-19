AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $1.60 on Friday. AVROBIO has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.
AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.