AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $1.60 on Friday. AVROBIO has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

