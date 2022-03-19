Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

AXON traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $134.89. 989,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,424. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average is $157.57. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.25, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.44. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $8,225,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $25,294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $5,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

