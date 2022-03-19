Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.21). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

