Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 109,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYRWF shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. reduced their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

