AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. AZZ has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.59.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AZZ by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AZZ by 46.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AZZ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AZZ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

