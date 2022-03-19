B. Riley Weighs in on Luna Innovations Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Luna Innovations in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LUNA stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $254.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.