Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 934,183 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934,183 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $146,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

NYSE ED opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

