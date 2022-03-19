Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 2,227.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.05% of Xencor worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xencor by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 93,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $29.09 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

