Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $463,000 Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,009,917 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $55.59 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $98.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

